Roni Lynn Deutch

Roni Lynn Deutch

Roni Deutch is known as "The Tax Lady" for a reason: She has two decades of practical experience resolving IRS tax problems and preparing taxes for taxpayers nationwide. Consequently, she has become a well-known media personality and one of the few go-to tax experts in the country. She is the founder and owner of the nation's largest tax resolution law firm, Roni Deutch, A Professional Tax Corp.

More From Roni Lynn Deutch

Is my WACC taxed?
Finance

Is my WACC taxed?

Is there a tax advantage to forming an S-corp?
Finance

Is there a tax advantage to forming an S-corp?

Can I keep my two businesses separate for tax purposes?
Finance

Can I keep my two businesses separate for tax purposes?

How do I separate my business and personal taxes?
Finance

How do I separate my business and personal taxes?

How can I get the IRS to reduce the penalties I'm paying on my back taxes?
Finance

How can I get the IRS to reduce the penalties I'm paying on my back taxes?

Do the profits from a corporation that files a 1120 form transfer to the shareholders with a K-1?
Finance

Do the profits from a corporation that files a 1120 form transfer to the shareholders with a K-1?

Hire Now, Save Later
Finance

Hire Now, Save Later

How you can save thousands in taxes by giving jobs to the unemployed
4 min read
How do I calculate taxes incurred on my business plan?
Finance

How do I calculate taxes incurred on my business plan?

Should the tax on repair parts be paid once by me and again by my customers?
Finance

Should the tax on repair parts be paid once by me and again by my customers?

Will my tax debt affect my chances of getting a business loan?
Finance

Will my tax debt affect my chances of getting a business loan?

It's Always Tax Season
Finance

It's Always Tax Season

If you want to get all the deductions and credits you qualify for, start planning now.
5 min read
Can I transfer the assets of my closing business to another company I own?
Finance

Can I transfer the assets of my closing business to another company I own?

Does a loss on my corporate tax return also show up on my personal return?
Finance

Does a loss on my corporate tax return also show up on my personal return?

Will there be a taxable event if I quit claiming the deed on my LLC?
Finance

Will there be a taxable event if I quit claiming the deed on my LLC?

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.