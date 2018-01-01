Rosemarie Ryan

Guest Writer

Rosemarie Ryan is co-CEO and co-founder of co:collective. The home of Storydoing, co: is a strategy and innovation company that works with leadership teams to conceive and execute innovation in the customer experience. A rabble rouser and leader of change, Ryan has built compelling consumer propositions and successful businesses for over 20 years.

Quest-Led Innovation Makes Anything Possible
Innovation

What separates companies that learn and grow such as Nike and Tesla from those that stagnate and wither such as RadioShack and Kodak?
Turbulence at Virgin: How the Airline Can Get Back to Smooth Sailing
Marketing

As of late, Sir Richard Branson's airline Virgin Atlantic has been making the rounds in the media for potential layoffs, profit losses and dropped routes. Here is a bit of advice on how the airline can turn around its image and get back to flying high.
