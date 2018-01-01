Guest Writer

Founder and vice president of product strategy at MuleSoft

Ross Mason founded MuleSoft in 2006 on the idea that connecting applications should be easy, building on the open source Mule project he created three years earlier. He is responsible for MuleSoft's product strategy, open source leadership, engineering alignment and direct engagement with customers. Prior to MuleSoft, Ross was CEO of SymphonySoft Limited, and lead architect for RaboBank. He has also worked with NatWest Bank, Credit Suisse and UBS. Ross holds a BS (Hons) in Computer Science from Bristol, UK."