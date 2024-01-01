Ruby Saharan, a gut health scientist and integrative nutrition practitioner is the driving force behind Jigsaw Wellness Ltd., a UK-based telehealth practice with global reach. With over 17 years of experience in healthcare, Ruby empowers professionals to regain command of their health for better performance at work and home.

Ruby has previously held positions at a senior level for Fortune 500 companies, and understands the pressures of balancing career with family and health very well. In her private practice, she provides expert guidance to restore gut function as well as improving health literacy through education.