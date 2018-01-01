Ryan Honeyman

Guest Writer
Consultant and Author

Ryan Honeyman is a sustainability consultant and founder of Honeyman Sustainability Consulting. He is also the author of The B Corp Handbook: How to Use Business as a Force for Good

You Don't Need to Be Elon Musk or Sheryl Sandberg to Be a Thought Leader
You don't need to a constant presence in the media to make an impact in your space.
4 min read
Want to Protect Your Social Mission? Become a Benefit Corporation.
By incorporating as a benefit corporation, entrepreneurs can protect their mission by elevating their company's core social and environmental values to the status of law.
4 min read
