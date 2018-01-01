Ryan Nece

Ryan Nece

Guest Writer
Super Bowl Champion and Founder of Next Play Capital

This author is part of a series formed from a partnership between Entrepreneur and NFL Players Inc. Click here to see the other columns.

As a super bowl champion and a seasoned tech investor, Ryan Nece saw a void between the world of sports and technology. To fill this void, he and his team created Next Play Capital. Next Play Capital is a venture capital focused fund of funds and co-investment platform structured to provide investors diversified access to top venture capital funds and venture backed companies.

More From Ryan Nece

Start Now to Create a SXSW Game Plan for Next Year
South by Southwest is growing into one of the great networking events in both music and technology. You can't start planning too soon.
5 min read
4 Bits of Football Coach Wisdom That Are True on the Field and in Business
The advice coaches give players reflects the values that lead to success in any endeavor.
5 min read
