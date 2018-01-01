Ryan Sweeney

Ryan Sweeney

Guest Writer
Investor and Partner, Accel Partners
Ryan Sweeney is a General Partner at Accel Partners, one of the top global technology venture capital firms. Ryan's past investments include Airwatch, Braintree and Groupon, and he is currently active on the boards of Atlassian, Hootsuite, Qualtrics and VSCO.

5 Things the World Cup Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs, local or global, can learn from how organizers of the World Cup have deftly leveraged trends in globalization and technology.
