Ryan Vanni is founder and CEO of BKWLD, a digital agency based in Sacramento he formed in 2001 at the age of 21 to offer strategy, design and execution across all digital channels to a wide range of consumer brands. Vanni oversees the direction of the agency and spearheads business development while working directly and intimately with agency clients to ensure alignment between brand and digital strategy.
Authenticity
Authenticity -- What It Is, What It Isn't and How to Get It.
There are a few ways to get it right and a million ways to get it wrong.
Location
Finding a Competitive Edge in a Non-Traditional Locale
Location, location, location -- even when it's Sacramento -- can benefit your business.
Customers
Find the Courage and Ask Some Clients How Your Company Can Improve
To get a clear picture of what you're doing well and what you can do better, skip the big data and high-rent consultants. Your customers will tell you, if you just ask.