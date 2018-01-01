S.P. Saju Bhaskar

Founder and President, Texila American University Consortium
Saju Bhaskar has served higher education in his entire professional life. Through his role as an Entrepreneur & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), he has acquired a deep and broad understanding of the challenges of leading a major educational institution by and large. His undaunting leadership, technology insight and stewardship has strengthened the University's culture of innovation, expanded its verticals and enhanced its global reach. His positive leadership had brought Texila American University Consortium from the concept to reality as it went through the genesis into a full-fledged organization.

4 Effective Ways to Becoming a Problem-Solving Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Adhering to the following points can help an entrepreneur become the master problem solver thus ending any internal or business-related problems that hamper growth
