S.P. Saju Bhaskar

Founder and President, Texila American University Consortium

Saju Bhaskar has served higher education in his entire professional life. Through his role as an Entrepreneur & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), he has acquired a deep and broad understanding of the challenges of leading a major educational institution by and large. His undaunting leadership, technology insight and stewardship has strengthened the University's culture of innovation, expanded its verticals and enhanced its global reach. His positive leadership had brought Texila American University Consortium from the concept to reality as it went through the genesis into a full-fledged organization.