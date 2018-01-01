Saana Azzam

Saana Azzam

Founder and CEO, MENA Speakers

Saana Azzam is a Swedish-Palestinian award-winning economist, a communications expert and the CEO of the leading speakers' bureau in the Middle East, MENA Speakers.

More From Saana Azzam

Six Pointers To Help You Master High-Powered Communications
Communication Strategies

To be heard requires confidence, content, courage, and at times, even a little bit of sass.
5 min read
Eight Surefire Ways To Tackle The Office Mansplainer
Growth Strategies

When you are being mansplained, it is usually from someone who thinks they are more powerful than you, and especially in a workplace, so what you want to do is to disempower them.
5 min read
