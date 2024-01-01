Sadek El-Assaad is the founder and CEO of Zeder Group, an executive consulting firm specialized in optimizing businesses cost structure, revenue streams, and team capabilities. He has helped businesses, entrepreneurs, and CEOs to fast track their growth, avoid pitfalls and strengthen their companies for the future. El-Assaad is an expert in developing specific, tailor-made solutions for businesses including the development and implementation of transformation strategy from situational and crisis management, to capabilities assessment and growth enablement using leadership and team assessment, operational dependencies, and barriers assessment, cash management, and financial visibility structure as well as C-level appointments.

El-Assaad is a commercially oriented executive with 30 years of experience in delivering organizational development and management services to some of the world’s largest organizations. A pioneer in change management and an expert in organizational growth and transformation, he was the Global Chief HR Officer for Aramex, Vice President – of HR for Carrefour Hypermarkets in the GCC, among other roles with global and regional organizations. He has co-founded and advised several tech startups ensuring ideas are transformed into operating businesses.

El-Assaad has an MBA in human resources management and a BA in business administration from the American University of Beirut. He is certified Assessor Level A and B by the British Psychological Society, is a Master NLP Practitioner, a business success profiler, and holds various certificates from London Business School, INSEAD, Singularity University, and others.