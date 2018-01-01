Saagar Panchal

Founder & CEO at Hireavilla Hospitality Pvt ltd

Saagar Panchal is the Founder & CEO at Hireavilla Hospitality Pvt ltd. It's a uniquely focused luxury villa rental start-up, which was established by him in the year 2016. At the young age of 21 while he was appearing for his board exams, he was already ready to kick start his business venture and ended up officially launching his start- up in July.