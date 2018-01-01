Sahiba Khan

Sahiba Khan

Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine

Sahiba Khan is a journalist with a passionate interest in business, political and social issues. She is adept at creating content for print, audio, video and online platforms and is well-versed with cross-platform storytelling. She specializes in policy reporting and camera.

'Fuel'ing the Indian Economy with Cutting-edge Technologies
Oil

For the first time, the sputtering oligarchic industry, infamous for being a 'closed sector', is inviting start-ups with cutting-edge technologies to fuel the ambitious Indian economy
6 min read
Planning to Buy Pixel 2? Check Out Our Review First
Google Pixel

The phone has a feature that recognizes what's playing in the ambience and displays it on the screen
4 min read
#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List
Ease Of Doing Businesss

It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list
6 min read
How These Startups are Selling their Ideas Differently
Pitching Investors

This year, in Franchise India's 15th Opportunity India Summit, three innovative startups presented their ideas in front of esteemed investors
3 min read
This Entrepreneur's Indigenous Idea Will Help Save Paper By Planting It
Social Entrepreneurship

Conscious about paper wastage, she came up with the idea of 'plantable paper'
2 min read
These Startups are Defying All Odds in India's Defence Industry
Aerospace & defence

Presently, India ranks third in terms of total defence expenditure after China and the US.
7 min read
Will X-gen iPhone Axe The Exiting?
Tech

On the 10th anniversary of Apple, Tim Cook launched iPhone 8, 8 plus and the mother of all, iPhone 10 or iPhone X
2 min read
Can 3D Printing Disrupt These #9 Sectors?
tech innovation

China has built numerous houses via 3D printing, cutting cost and time on the construction
5 min read
Before we Write The Death of the Wallet, Here's the Smarter Version
Tech shiny stuff

To catch up with the modern requirements and needs, Cuir Ally, a leather wallet brand, came up with its all new smart wallet range for the tech-savvy entrepreneurs
2 min read
This Leader has Made Assam the Leading Economy Among 7 NE States
startup ecosystem

Assam, under him, has lately won the award for 'Best NorthEastern State' showing manufacturing excellence in an ASSOCHAM event
2 min read
What Business Opportunities does Tanzania Have for Indian Investors
business scope

With an abundance of natural resources like natural gas, oil and a lavish flora and fauna, the country has startling opportunities to offer to investors
6 min read
These Business Enthusiasts are Cash-in On The Trash
Waste Management Startup

These companies are capitalizing on our trash and we still think our waste is going to the Bermuda triangle, never to return
8 min read
Capturing Eyeballs of Investors With Ingenious Ideas
start-up kick-off

The start-ups were from a broad spectrum of sectors, including education, FMCG, retail, consultancy, technology and finance.
3 min read
Dear GST! Here are #7 Softwares to Simplify You
GST Bill

We present to you the top 7 GST compliant software solutions that you could use to be a GST-ready entrepreneur.
4 min read
