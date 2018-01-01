Sahiba Khan is a journalist with a passionate interest in business, political and social issues. She is adept at creating content for print, audio, video and online platforms and is well-versed with cross-platform storytelling. She specializes in policy reporting and camera.
Oil
'Fuel'ing the Indian Economy with Cutting-edge Technologies
For the first time, the sputtering oligarchic industry, infamous for being a 'closed sector', is inviting start-ups with cutting-edge technologies to fuel the ambitious Indian economy
Google Pixel
Planning to Buy Pixel 2? Check Out Our Review First
The phone has a feature that recognizes what's playing in the ambience and displays it on the screen
Ease Of Doing Businesss
#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List
It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list
Pitching Investors
How These Startups are Selling their Ideas Differently
This year, in Franchise India's 15th Opportunity India Summit, three innovative startups presented their ideas in front of esteemed investors
Social Entrepreneurship
This Entrepreneur's Indigenous Idea Will Help Save Paper By Planting It
Conscious about paper wastage, she came up with the idea of 'plantable paper'
Aerospace & defence
These Startups are Defying All Odds in India's Defence Industry
Presently, India ranks third in terms of total defence expenditure after China and the US.
Tech
Will X-gen iPhone Axe The Exiting?
On the 10th anniversary of Apple, Tim Cook launched iPhone 8, 8 plus and the mother of all, iPhone 10 or iPhone X
tech innovation
Can 3D Printing Disrupt These #9 Sectors?
China has built numerous houses via 3D printing, cutting cost and time on the construction
Tech shiny stuff
Before we Write The Death of the Wallet, Here's the Smarter Version
To catch up with the modern requirements and needs, Cuir Ally, a leather wallet brand, came up with its all new smart wallet range for the tech-savvy entrepreneurs
startup ecosystem
This Leader has Made Assam the Leading Economy Among 7 NE States
Assam, under him, has lately won the award for 'Best NorthEastern State' showing manufacturing excellence in an ASSOCHAM event
business scope
What Business Opportunities does Tanzania Have for Indian Investors
With an abundance of natural resources like natural gas, oil and a lavish flora and fauna, the country has startling opportunities to offer to investors
Waste Management Startup
These Business Enthusiasts are Cash-in On The Trash
These companies are capitalizing on our trash and we still think our waste is going to the Bermuda triangle, never to return
start-up kick-off
Capturing Eyeballs of Investors With Ingenious Ideas
The start-ups were from a broad spectrum of sectors, including education, FMCG, retail, consultancy, technology and finance.
GST Bill
Dear GST! Here are #7 Softwares to Simplify You
We present to you the top 7 GST compliant software solutions that you could use to be a GST-ready entrepreneur.