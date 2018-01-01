Saksham Khandelwal

Saksham Khandelwal

Guest Writer
Strategic Marketer, Wipro

Saksham Khandelwal is is responsible for strategic marketing -- Innovation and Thought Leadership Charter -- at Wipro. Prior to this current role, Khandelwal was part of the Innovation office at Wipro’s Chief Technology Office. He is a founding member of Cloud Innovation Council of India and a life member of the Advanced Computing and Communications Society. 

More From Saksham Khandelwal

How 'Design Thinking' Can Help You Map Your Global Strategy
Global Business

How 'Design Thinking' Can Help You Map Your Global Strategy

This method emphasizes discovery, the recognition that people in different cultures experience the world differently.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.