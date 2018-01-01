Sam Jacobs

Jack Ma
Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019
Ma, who will be succeeded by Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, wrote a letter to customers and shareholders explaining his decision.
