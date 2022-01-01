Samuel Kaufman

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of On The Level Construction, Host of Never Stop Building Podcast

Sam Kaufman is an entrepreneur, leader, and obsessed with growth through relationship building. Having built a multiple 7 figure business from scratch he nows consults other business owners, hosts his podcast, and writes for multiple publications to give back to other entrepreneurs.

https://www.otlkitchenandbath.com

Follow Samuel Kaufman on Social

Latest

Leadership

Core Values: What They Are, Why They're Important, and How to Implement Them Today

Here we explain what core values are, why they should be an integral part of your company's culture and how to implement them today.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like