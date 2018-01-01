Samar Birwadker

Company Culture
Shut It Down, Bro: How to Avoid Toxic Culture at Your Company
Bro culture is an industry-spanning pandemic, and your company culture could be part of the problem.
Company Culture
If You Want a Successful Company Culture, Don't Copy Someone Else's
To be successful, stop reading books by successful people, because their story won't be your story.
Managing Remote Teams
Why This Company Sends All Its Remote Employees to Berlin Once a Year
The annual trip gives employees the opportunity to build rapport and engage with one another, beyond Slack and email.