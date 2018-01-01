Sameer Dua

Coaching
Team Needs a Coach Who is Trained to Become One
The coaches of other sporting teams will learn from this fiasco, and the respective sports bodies begin to train coaches to be coaches
New Year
Did You Make A Powerful Entry into 2018?
If you bring in intention and action, nothing can stop you from achieving your promises for 2018
CEOs
#5 Key Conversations CEOs Must Have with Their Teams
Many CEOs I know who have mastered these conversations and have generated great results
CEO coaching
#8 Key Reasons Why Every CEO Must Have a Coach
A coach reveals your blind spots to you. Let's face it! All of us have blind spots, including the CEO
Leadership Qualities
How to Build Upon Your Leadership Skills
If you are looking to develop your leadership capacity, look for institutions that work on your practices and support you to shift your practices
Growth
Is Your Experience A Constraint For Your Growth?
Experience is an interpretation you create, and often you hold that interpretation as a fact.