Founder Director, The Institute for Generative Leadership, India
Sameer Dua is the founder director of The Institute for Generative Leadership, India. He is also the founder of Gift Your Organ Foundation.

Team Needs a Coach Who is Trained to Become One
Coaching

The coaches of other sporting teams will learn from this fiasco, and the respective sports bodies begin to train coaches to be coaches
4 min read
Did You Make A Powerful Entry into 2018?
New Year

If you bring in intention and action, nothing can stop you from achieving your promises for 2018
4 min read
#5 Key Conversations CEOs Must Have with Their Teams
CEOs

Many CEOs I know who have mastered these conversations and have generated great results
4 min read
#8 Key Reasons Why Every CEO Must Have a Coach
CEO coaching

A coach reveals your blind spots to you. Let's face it! All of us have blind spots, including the CEO
3 min read
How to Build Upon Your Leadership Skills
Leadership Qualities

If you are looking to develop your leadership capacity, look for institutions that work on your practices and support you to shift your practices
3 min read
Is Your Experience A Constraint For Your Growth?
Growth

Experience is an interpretation you create, and often you hold that interpretation as a fact.
5 min read
