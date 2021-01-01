Samiksha Agarwal

The e-commerce industry, which saw accelerated growth amid the pandemic, should keep growing even in a post-pandemic world given the convenience it offers and the permanent shift to online platforms. However, not all players in this industry are well positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Growing international footprint and diversified offerings make the prospects bright for Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) and Amazon (AMZN). But on the other hand, Sea Limited (SE) and Jumia Technologies (JMIA) are struggling to stay afloat.