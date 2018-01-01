Sanchari Ghosh

Books
#3 Books That Helped This Entrepreneur Predict Market Direction
Nikhil prefers reading on behavioral finance, analyzing mass psychology and human sentiments.
nextgen
From Private Equity To Beauty Business, This Entrepreneur Has Focused on Growth
Apart from offline channels, this company's marketing team is aggressively promoting products online
Lifestyle
Business in Transit Mode
Staying productive on the road - while navigating unfamiliar destinations, carrying heavy luggage, and dealing with delays and inconveniences - can be a major challenge.
Legacy
Fighting the 'Make In India' Battle
People gathered at the cross roads and burnt imported clothes and picketed shops selling foreign goods.
Spiritual Leaders
These #3 Spiritual Gurus are Guide to Living for Entrepreneurs
But, at certain situations we find it difficult to withdraw positivity from within.
Money Management
#5 Money Management Tips for Small businesses
Although you are taking out a small business loan, your personal credit record is a reflection of how you will run your business.
Android Apps
5 Essential Apps You Need To Breathe A Fresh Air
Refer to these five essential Android apps to track the quality of air around you.
Lifestyle
How My Childhood Prepared Me To Reach Here
Often a childhood passion drives us to do something really big. We reached out to several entrepreneurs to learn how their childhood shaped them up