Sanchari Ghosh

Senior Copy Editor, Entrepreneur
#3 Books That Helped This Entrepreneur Predict Market Direction
Nikhil prefers reading on behavioral finance, analyzing mass psychology and human sentiments.
2 min read
From Private Equity To Beauty Business, This Entrepreneur Has Focused on Growth
Apart from offline channels, this company's marketing team is aggressively promoting products online
3 min read
Business in Transit Mode
Staying productive on the road - while navigating unfamiliar destinations, carrying heavy luggage, and dealing with delays and inconveniences - can be a major challenge.
3 min read
Fighting the 'Make In India' Battle
People gathered at the cross roads and burnt imported clothes and picketed shops selling foreign goods.
5 min read
These #3 Spiritual Gurus are Guide to Living for Entrepreneurs
But, at certain situations we find it difficult to withdraw positivity from within.
2 min read
#5 Money Management Tips for Small businesses
Although you are taking out a small business loan, your personal credit record is a reflection of how you will run your business.
3 min read
5 Essential Apps You Need To Breathe A Fresh Air
Refer to these five essential Android apps to track the quality of air around you.
3 min read
How My Childhood Prepared Me To Reach Here
Often a childhood passion drives us to do something really big. We reached out to several entrepreneurs to learn how their childhood shaped them up
4 min read
