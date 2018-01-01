Sandeep Madhavan

Co-founder, Sportobuddy
Sandeep Madhavan is the Co-founder of Sportobuddy.

5 Actions Government Must Take to Promote Sports Entrepreneurship in India
Sports

5 Actions Government Must Take to Promote Sports Entrepreneurship in India

In order to attract young and visionary entrepreneurs to the sports sector, the Indian government must increase funding and offer tax holidays for sports-based firms
4 min read
What Can a Startup Learn from a Sportsman?
Startup Basics

What Can a Startup Learn from a Sportsman?

A good sportsman is better equipped to face real-life complications and the values of sportsmanship can definitely be adapted by budding entrepreneurs in rearing a start-up
4 min read
Lessons for Entrepreneurs from Bhagavad Gita to Keep Their Boat Sailing in Nascent Stage
Entrepreneurial Lessons

Lessons for Entrepreneurs from Bhagavad Gita to Keep Their Boat Sailing in Nascent Stage

It's important to keep things moving, irrespective of the results
4 min read
