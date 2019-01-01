About Sandeep Sharma
As the Founder & CEO of Cogent Transware Solutions, Sandeep Sharma always aspired to build a world-class organization that prioritizes the transparent customer servicing and creates a legacy for the future entrepreneurs to get inspired from.
Logistics
Want to Enter The Business of Logistics? Here's What You Need to Know
The Indian logistics industry is subject to certain dynamics such as tax reforms, FDI relaxation, and government's extra initiatives which may pose challenges, hence you need to understand what works