Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, A Real Change International

Sandi Krakowski is a Digital Media Marketing Expert noted by Forbes as a Top 20 Women Social Media Influencer and a Top 50 Social Media Power Influencer. Sandi is known in the marketplace for living an outrageous life, giving to many causes, writing, cooking and enjoying her family while serving over 2 million clients. She has a historic trackrecord of building an online social media presence with more than 700,000 clients connected to her in under 19 months. But the core of who Sandi is is revealed in her powerful teaching on faith, belief and the power to #BEMORE in all areas of life. You can find her at: http://www.arealchange.com 

It's never been easier to embrace and share your spirituality thanks to social media.
4 min read
Sitting next to each other, every single day, at work, bringing results in the workforce, are connected spirits, whether we want to admit that or not.
4 min read
Nothing grows a business like remembering good, old fashioned principles.
8 min read
The ad that was suggestive of rape was inexcusable. Bloomingdale's response wasn't much better.
4 min read
The measure of a man is not demonstrated by speed in which he runs his race, but rather by how well he can rise up when he trips and falls.
6 min read
It's hard as hell to live with pain, but it's harder to just sit by and watch your life waste away.
10 min read
When our goal is to add value to the marketplace and our fellow man, our lifestyle will change and wealth tends to follow our efforts.
7 min read
We show what we believe in by our attitudes at work. Shift to a more positive frame of mind.
3 min read
Schedule in when you'll think about certain things, both personal and professional, and you'll find things don't overwhelm you as much.
7 min read
The 'flow of production' you seek so much can become a deceptive addiction and hurt your business and life.
7 min read
Business leaders need to understand individual crises within their workforce and work to limit judgment and shame.
7 min read
The practice of faith can have a big impact on filling in the blanks with how you position your new business.
6 min read
The nature of this year's ads tells us something about a growing positivity at corporations.
3 min read
Faith at work in the performance of The Nutcracker was like an offering up to God from committed people who gave their entire life to the art of dance.
5 min read
Practicing faith at work doesn't mean converting people. It is about being the best colleague possible.
6 min read
