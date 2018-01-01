Sandi Krakowski is a Digital Media Marketing Expert noted by Forbes as a Top 20 Women Social Media Influencer and a Top 50 Social Media Power Influencer. Sandi is known in the marketplace for living an outrageous life, giving to many causes, writing, cooking and enjoying her family while serving over 2 million clients. She has a historic trackrecord of building an online social media presence with more than 700,000 clients connected to her in under 19 months. But the core of who Sandi is is revealed in her powerful teaching on faith, belief and the power to #BEMORE in all areas of life. You can find her at: http://www.arealchange.com
Social Media
Social Media Connects Our Spirit And Our Work
It's never been easier to embrace and share your spirituality thanks to social media.
Faith at Work
Practicing Spirituality at Work Ensures a Judgment-Free Workplace
Sitting next to each other, every single day, at work, bringing results in the workforce, are connected spirits, whether we want to admit that or not.
Success
What the Amish Can Teach You About Building a Successful Business
Nothing grows a business like remembering good, old fashioned principles.
Advertising
Why the Bloomingdale's Ad Was an Inexcusable Marketing Mistake
The ad that was suggestive of rape was inexcusable. Bloomingdale's response wasn't much better.
Faith at Work
How Justin Bieber Lives His Faith in His Work
The measure of a man is not demonstrated by speed in which he runs his race, but rather by how well he can rise up when he trips and falls.
Faith
How Chronic Pain Made Me A Stronger Person
It's hard as hell to live with pain, but it's harder to just sit by and watch your life waste away.
Leadership
Why I Changed My CEO Salary to $1 a Year
When our goal is to add value to the marketplace and our fellow man, our lifestyle will change and wealth tends to follow our efforts.
Ready for Anything
How to Shift Your Attitude at Work, on Even the Worst Days
We show what we believe in by our attitudes at work. Shift to a more positive frame of mind.
Ready for Anything
Give Yourself Permission To Think On Schedule
Schedule in when you'll think about certain things, both personal and professional, and you'll find things don't overwhelm you as much.
Productivity
Are You Addicted To Adrenaline? If So, You're Hurting Productivity.
The 'flow of production' you seek so much can become a deceptive addiction and hurt your business and life.
Faith
The Bruce Jenner Story and the Crisis of Identity at Work
Business leaders need to understand individual crises within their workforce and work to limit judgment and shame.
Faith
Finding the Missing Link Between Your Brain and Your Business
The practice of faith can have a big impact on filling in the blanks with how you position your new business.
Faith
What the Super Bowl Taught Us About Faith at Work
The nature of this year's ads tells us something about a growing positivity at corporations.
Faith
What the Kansas City Ballet Teaches About Faith at Work
Faith at work in the performance of The Nutcracker was like an offering up to God from committed people who gave their entire life to the art of dance.
Faith
Faith at Work Is About the Practice, Not the Preaching
Practicing faith at work doesn't mean converting people. It is about being the best colleague possible.