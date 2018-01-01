Sandra E. Eddy

Internet Law

How to make sure you're following the rules in cyberspace.
8 min read
Business Netiquette

How to mind your manners when conducting business online.
9 min read
Virtual Mentors

A myriad of convenient business counseling awaits you online. Here's where.
8 min read
Online Banking

Use this new technology, and leave long bank lines behind.
8 min read
Make Money While You Sleep

Turn your Web site into an electronic salesman that generates profits.
9 min read
Getting Your Fair Share

Why pay retail? Download affordable shareware to experiment with various small-business programs.
12 min read
A Lasting Impression

Incorporate innovative elements of design to create a dynamic and effective Web site.
8 min read
Tools Of The Trade: Desktop Publishing

Here's The Equipment You Need To Get Your Business Off The Ground.
6 min read
Hidden Treasures

Use Windows 95 applets to discover a host of helpful mini-programs.
8 min read
Experts On Your Side

Use templates to pour your work into molds sculpted by professionals.
8 min read
