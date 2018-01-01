Sandra Mardenfield

More From Sandra Mardenfield

The Dating Game

Start your own matchmaking service.
8 min read
'Tis The Season

Start planning now to deck the malls with profits as the owner of a seasonal opportunity.
9 min read
Tax Strageties

Winning moves to keep your taxes in check
8 min read
After The Partys Over

How to perk up sales during the post-holiday slump
6 min read
Maximum Exposure

Use these techniques to successfully reach your entire market.
7 min read
Untangling The Web

How to market on the Internet with or without a Web site
7 min read
Spicing Up Seasonal Sales

Use these creative promotions to increase your holiday profits.
7 min read
Setting Your Sites On The Web

A guide to creating a home page that customers will turn to.
8 min read
Champagne Wishes And Caviar Dreams

When comparing MLMs, incentive programs can be the difference between the drab and the dazzling.
7 min read
Network Marketing

3 Top recruiters recount their successful team strategies.
9 min read
Makeup Mogul

The keys to success: How Mary Kay's company became the Cadillac of cosmetics
9 min read
