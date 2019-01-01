Dr Santhosh Kumar

CEO and Co-Founder, Just Dental

Dr Santhosh Kumar is the founder and Just Dental, a dental care startup that is creating a new category of self owned co branded dental clinics to eliminate the limitations and challenges in private practice and corporate dental chains. Prior to this, he  has  served as Sr Director of Clinical Data Management unit at Quintiles India, managing global Data Management team with oversight spanning multiple geographies. 

Dr Santhosh has played leadership roles at Accenture, TCS and IQVIA (Formerly known as Quintiles research). With over 17+ years of experience in Healthcare industry, his key strengths are leadership, strategy, organization alignment, customer & service orientation, change management, employee & organization engagement and team work. 
 

