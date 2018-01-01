Sarbendra Sarkar

Sarbendra Sarkar

MD & Founder, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts

Sarbendra Sarkar is the MD & Founder of Cygnett Hotels & Resorts. With an aim to provide a Cygnetture service experience to all its guests, the Cygnett Hotels & Resorts was established in 2012. And after two years of R&D, in April 2014 it started operating in India.

More From Sarbendra Sarkar

10 Hotel Trends That Will Shape Guest Experience in 2019
Hospitality

10 Hotel Trends That Will Shape Guest Experience in 2019

With the change in the customer mindset hotel industry must involve in accordance to the modern mindset
4 min read
Road Map Of Going Overseas For a Hotel Chain
Hotels

Road Map Of Going Overseas For a Hotel Chain

Here we discuss the crucial things for a hotel chain planning to become global
4 min read
How AI Will Define The Future For The Hotel Industry
Artificial Intelligence

How AI Will Define The Future For The Hotel Industry

There is a natural evolution with advancements in AI, as consumers are now getting accustomed to self-service in the travel industry through apps
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.