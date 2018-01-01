Director, Paul Penders Botanicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Sargam Dhawan is a young and dynamic director at Paul Penders. Her business acumen is the culmination of her industry experience, hands-on professional knowledge and leadership skills.

She has lived by the philosophy- “Business is the combination of hard work and creative instincts”. She started her journey in the makeup, hair and beauty industry at a very young age of 22, under the tutelage of her family. She studied Communication and Film Making from the State University of New York at Buffalo. A writer, movie lover, a passionate photographer, SargamDhawan is a perfect blend of creative talent and inspiring leadership driving the company to newer heights.