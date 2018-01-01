Sarvesh Agrawal

Founder & CEO, Internshala
Sarvesh Agrawal is the founder & CEO of Internshala.

More From Sarvesh Agrawal

Make an Informed Decision About a Career Switch With Internships

One can pursue multiple internships in various fields to get a perspective on diverse professions and experiment your way to find your true calling
4 min read
3 Ways E-learning is Changing the Education System for The Better

E-learning changed the face of the education system worldwide and as a result of it in India
5 min read
Why an HR Doesn't Get its Due in India and Why that May be a Bad News for You

Building a strong culture and an equally strong HR function should be one of the top three priorities for a startup CEO
4 min read
How To Hire The Best Interns For Your Start-up?

Start-up is all about long hours and lot of ground work and you need folks who can roll their sleeves up and get on with it.
4 min read
From a Blog to World's Largest Internship Platform, #6 Lessons I Learned in 6 Years

I believe building a great business is more like a marathon than a sprint and you need to be prepared to be at it for a really long time
6 min read
