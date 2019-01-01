My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sashin Govender

Sashin Govender

Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker and Sales Coach

More From Sashin Govender

Changing the World with a Third-World Mentality: Feeding Knowledge to the Hungry
News and Trends

Changing the World with a Third-World Mentality: Feeding Knowledge to the Hungry

Once you begin to think that you've "made it," you allow other people to catch up and pass you in the marathon
5 min read