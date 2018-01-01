Satyam Sinha

Guest Writer
Co-Founder at JobLagao
Satyam is an entrepreneur, venturing out in the recruitment space. He understands the challenges in the recruitment industry and believes that he can address the problems by a combination of technology and human intervention. He is an MCA from NIT Trichy. Prior to starting his own venture he worked for i2 Technologies (now JDA).He also worked as a Supply Chain consultant in several IT companies. After working for 10 years, in the IT industry he has started his own venture, www.joblagao.com. The company recently received seed funding from a Canadian investor.

Top 5 Hiring Trends Expected to Emerge in 2017
If a recruitment startup can build a database of shortlisted profiles with feedback documented in a proper format, this could become a game changer
10 Reasons Why Graduates Prefer Getting Hired By A Startup
The moment you hear about a startup a huge pay package and stock options comes to your mind!
10 Tips To Get A Global Investor Onboard For Your Startup
A concept which could be extended to the overseas market is relatable to a global investor
