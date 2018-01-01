Contributor

CEO and Co-Founder, Chocolate

Saurabh Bhatia is the CEO and co-founder of Chocolate.

Chocolate is a global leader in mobile video advertising. Chocolate offers two core products, Chocolate Marketplace, a global programmatic buying and selling platform for mobile video advertising and Chocolate Mediation, an end-to-end monetization solution for app developers & publishers. Chocolate is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in San Francisco, CA and India.