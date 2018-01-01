Saurabh Bhatia

Saurabh Bhatia is the CEO and co-founder of Chocolate. 

Chocolate is a global leader in mobile video advertising. Chocolate offers two core products, Chocolate Marketplace, a global programmatic buying and selling platform for mobile video advertising and Chocolate Mediation, an end-to-end monetization solution for app developers & publishers. Chocolate is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in San Francisco, CA and India. 

More From Saurabh Bhatia

Six Key Programmatic Advertising Trends for 2019
2019 TRENDS

Six Key Programmatic Advertising Trends for 2019

As we steer towards 2019, programmatic advertising, brings a set of challenges that all stakeholders need to navigate together in order to create a truly successful ecosystem for digital advertising
4 min read
5 Ways to Maximize Mobile Advertising ROI Ahead of Holiday Season
Mobile Advertising

5 Ways to Maximize Mobile Advertising ROI Ahead of Holiday Season

Starting your ad campaigns early captures the consumer's attention at the right time
5 min read
