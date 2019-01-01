Saurabh Gadgil has transformed the image of P.N.Gadgil Jewellers completely and has taken it to newer heights. From an old school business mode to a professionally run corporate entity, the brand has come a long way under the visionary leadership of Mr. Saurabh Gadgil. This glorious legacy of trust, purity, and integrity and customer service has taken a formidable leap into the future. A plush branch at Sunnyvale, California manifested the beginning of its global presence that has now forayed into the Middle East with a ravishing store in Meena Bazaar in UAE.

PNG Jewellers under the leadership of Saurabh Gadgil has aggressive expansion plans with presence in more states across India with a recent announcement of plans to initiate a franchise model in July 2018.

From a 187 years old glorious past to a vibrant future, Saurabh Gadgil has created a niche for his brand. Saurabh Gadgil's vision is a global, vibrant, giant enterprise, spawned from its flagship jewellery business, but eternally, ceaselessly seeking, embracing and dominating new frontiers. He has been appointed as the Director and National Vice President of India Bullion & Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA).