How to Create Brand Loyalty in the Overseas Market It is essential that these key steps are followed in order to create brand loyalty in overseas markets

By Saurabh Gadgil

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock.com

From time immemorial, jewellery has played a vital role in cultures the world over. From feathers and shells to gold and diamonds, a vast array of materials have adorned the bodies of men and women down the ages, signifying their status, wealth, and position in the social hierarchy. While flaunting a new bauble has never been the sole domain of the rich and powerful, the passage of time and the rise of a middle-class consumer base the world over have seen the demand for jewellery skyrocket.

According to a recently published report by research firm Research And Markets, the global gems and jewellery the market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 5.5 per cent between 2018 and 2023, to eventually cross USD 443 billion. This growth is being driven by the confluence of several factors, key among them the rising socio-economic affluence in developing nations (especially in the Asia-Pacific region); increasing e-commerce sales; high penetration of organized retailers; and the growing number of women participating in the workforce. As Indian jewellery brands take advantage of this situation by expanding their presence abroad, it is essential that a number of key steps are followed in order to create brand loyalty in overseas markets:

Consistency of Values

The building blocks of a brand rest upon a unique set of principles and values. These values serve to set a brand apart from its competitors, help it build a name for itself in a crowded marketplace, and ensure that a customer has the same experience every time they visit a store. This is especially important for brands operating in overseas markets. Operating in a foreign environment against long-established local brands is never an easy proposition.

In these circumstances, having a strongly defined, pre-existing set of values to fall back on is key and allows brands the chance to introduce new elements to the marketplace, drawing from pre-existing experience and operating methods in their home country. This serves to guarantee that each new location upholds the standards of the brand, upholding its reputation and quality and building a devoted customer base along the way.

The Importance of Glocalisation

While upholding the brand values is critical, it is just as important to ensure that brands modify their operating strategies to account for the ground realities of the market. This factor comes into play when operating in a country with a different language and unique cultural norms and values. Glocalisation, a portmanteau of "globalisation' and "local', refers to the adaptation to and integration of local customs in a global business model and is indicative of an understanding of the target market and audience.

This results in potential clients viewing the brand more positively. For example, the purchase of jewellery in China (and other markets with substantial Chinese populations, such as Malaysia and Singapore) primarily occurs around the Lunar New Year, one of the largest occasions on the calendar. Tying promotional activities to the event appeals to public sentiment and indicates a respect for local values and traditions, and is an excellent platform on which to build brand loyalty.

Unique Brand Offerings

Entering a foreign market is undoubtedly a daunting task. However, it's also an opportunity for a brand to apply its learnings and showcase its expertise in a new environment. This holds especially true for the jewellery industry, where many global brands have capitalized on their unique strengths and proclivities to carve a niche for themselves in new markets. Perhaps the best example of this is the international rise of Swarovski, which has emphasized its unique selling points of sparkling crystals, established heritage, and unrivalled craftsmanship in order to build a dedicated global fan base for itself.

By combining these three aspects into one cohesive whole, a brand has the tools it needs to establish a dedicated global following.
Saurabh Gadgil

CMD, PNG Jewellers; Director and National Vice President, Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA)

Saurabh Gadgil has transformed the image of P.N.Gadgil Jewellers completely and has taken it to newer heights. From an old school business mode to a professionally run corporate entity, the brand has come a long way under the visionary leadership of Mr. Saurabh Gadgil. This glorious legacy of trust, purity, and integrity and customer service has taken a formidable leap into the future. A plush branch at Sunnyvale, California manifested the beginning of its global presence that has now forayed into the Middle East with a ravishing store in Meena Bazaar in UAE.

PNG Jewellers under the leadership of Saurabh Gadgil has aggressive expansion plans with presence in more states across India with a recent announcement of plans to initiate a franchise model in July 2018.

From a 187 years old glorious past to a vibrant future, Saurabh Gadgil has created a niche for his brand. Saurabh Gadgil's vision is a global, vibrant, giant enterprise, spawned from its flagship jewellery business, but eternally, ceaselessly seeking, embracing and dominating new frontiers. He has been appointed as the Director and National Vice President of India Bullion & Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA).

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Major Companies Including Google and McKinsey Are Bringing Back In-Person Job Interviews to Combat AI Cheating

Recruiters say potential hires are reading out answers from AI instead of thinking of their own during interviews.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

7 Low-Risk Businesses You Can Start Tomorrow

"You don't find customers for your products. You find products for your customers," Seth Grodin has written. So, what's your product?

By Sujan Patel