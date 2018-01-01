Sawaram Suthar

Sawaram Suthar

Head of Marketing, Acquire

Sawaram Suthar is head of marketing at Acquire, and also a founder of Jagat Media. A digital marketing consultant, he has experience in things including branding, promotions and page optimization, along with research and strategy. He has an MBA from the University of Pune. 

Is the Future of Customer Service Omnichannel or Multichannel?
Customer Service

Is the Future of Customer Service Omnichannel or Multichannel?

Using various channels for customer care increases the reach of the provider and using just one increases the standard ,both have their own positives
3 min read
#6 Steps for Improving the Sales Funnel
Sales

#6 Steps for Improving the Sales Funnel

Businesses can obtain more purchases by persuading prospects to flow smoothly through the sales funnel
4 min read
#5 Biggest Myths Holding Back Your Chatbots' Strategy
Chatbots

#5 Biggest Myths Holding Back Your Chatbots' Strategy

Well, most of us presume that anything new is apparently vulnerable; however, be mindful that Chatbots hold over 50 years of history
5 min read
How to Become a Champion at Content Marketing!
Content Strategy

How to Become a Champion at Content Marketing!

Use your content portal as a platform for people to share their pains and gains
6 min read
Improve on Your Communication Channel For Good Customer Experience
Communication Strategies

Improve on Your Communication Channel For Good Customer Experience

Even in this world of technology, no customer desires to learn from machines, but wants fellow human beings to solve their problems
5 min read
How Chatbot Helps Businesses Improve Customer Service?
Chatbots

How Chatbot Helps Businesses Improve Customer Service?

Chatbots are the future of brand engagement. Engaged customers are likely to proceed to the bottom of your sales funnel
6 min read
