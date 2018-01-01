Sce Pike

Sce Pike

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of IOTAS

More From Sce Pike

Hey, James Damore: Your Beliefs About Women in Tech Are Nothing Like the Reality Women Live in Tech
Sexism

Hey, James Damore: Your Beliefs About Women in Tech Are Nothing Like the Reality Women Live in Tech

Damore wrote in his infamous Google memo that women are not suited for tech. Women in tech have a lot to say in reply.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.