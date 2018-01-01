Scott Abel

Scott Abel is the co-founder of Spiceworks, which has grown into the world’s largest and fastest-growing vertical network for IT since launching in 2006. With more than 30 years in the technology industry, including seven years working for Steve Jobs, Abel is a serial entrepreneur. He co-founded Motive, which achieved numerous company milestones, including generating more than $100 million per year in revenue, navigating a successful an IPO in 2004. He is an InformationWeek Magazine “Top 15 Innovator and Influencer” and holds a BS degree in Physics from the University of Texas, Austin.