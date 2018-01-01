Scott Beck is CEO of CHG Healthcare Services, one of the nation’s largest healthcare staffing companies. CHG has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” each of the past seven years.
Millennials
Millennials? Focus on Individuals, Not Demographics.
Millennials aren't all that different from older generations.
Communication Strategies
Why CEO Really Means Being Chief Communication Officer
Clear communication is key for building trust and creating an atmosphere of honesty and transparency.
Company Culture
5 Culture Truths Every Company Needs to Learn
Maintaining a positive company culture fosters huge benefits, but it takes more that just crazy T-shirt Fridays.