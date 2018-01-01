Scott Belsky

Leadership
When Faced With a Tough Task, You Need to Do Your F-ing Job
It may be difficult, but when the right path is clear, just do it.
Opportunity
Great Opportunities Don't Have 'Great Opportunity!' in the Subject Line
Don't just jump on the bandwagon of the next big thing.
Innovation
Your Best Ideas Are the Ones No One Else Believes in
Airbnb, Rent the Runway and Foursquare all seemed odd -- or even off-putting -- at first glance.
Growth Strategies
How to Recognize and Act on Your Best Business Ideas
When inspiration strikes, apply these tools and lessons from experts to get the best results.
Growth Strategies
Seven Steps to More Productive Meetings
Inefficiency is a big drain on your bottom line, so meet wisely.