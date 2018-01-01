Guest Writer

Managing Director, OpenAir Equity Partners

Scott Ford has more than 16 years’ experience in the wireless operating industry, and is currently managing director at OpenAir Equity Partners, investing in companies such as Zave Networks (acquired by Google), eRecyclingCorps, Gogo Inflight Internet, Zubie, and SmartHome Ventures. Prior to OpenAir, he was the founder and general manager of Sprint Nextel Ventures.