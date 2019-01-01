My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Scott Lucas

More From Scott Lucas

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.
Ready For Anything

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

He bought his first Applebee's 20 years ago, and since then has redefined what's possible in the franchise industry. His philosophy: Be different, then go big.
12 min read