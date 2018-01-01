Scott McGovern

Scott McGovern

Contributor
Founder of crypto site Blocklr & Growth Nuts, an organic growth co.
Scott McGovern founded Green Rush Daily, a cannabis media platform that was later acquired by High Times, where he went on to serve as EVP. Today, he creates digital content and growth in emerging trends as the founder of Blocklr and GrowthNuts.

More From Scott McGovern

5 Types of Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Should Know About
Cryptocurrency

5 Types of Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Should Know About

Cryptocurrencies are both investment opportunities and new financial instruments of increasing importance to investors and business owners.
7 min read
What Took So Long? New York Has Many Reasons to Legalize Cannabis

What Took So Long? New York Has Many Reasons to Legalize Cannabis

Marijuana prohibition has created or compounded many social problems that legalization can help solve.
7 min read
11 Facts Cannabis Entrepreneurs Should Know About the Black Market

11 Facts Cannabis Entrepreneurs Should Know About the Black Market

The marijuana black market has been huge for decades and is still far larger the legal market.
5 min read
9 Totally Normal Business Considerations That Are Completely Different in the Cannabis Industry

9 Totally Normal Business Considerations That Are Completely Different in the Cannabis Industry

Cannabis is a multi-billion dollar industry completely unlike any other. And that is not entirely a good thing.
4 min read
Cryptocurrencies Could Solve 2 Big Problems for the Cannabis Industry

Cryptocurrencies Could Solve 2 Big Problems for the Cannabis Industry

Marijuana businesses are mostly blocked from banks and have onerous compliance obligations. Blockchain is a promising solution to both problems.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.