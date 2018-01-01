Scott McLaren

Scott McLaren is the chief marketing officer of ProtectCell, based in Novi, Mich. His company offers insurance for cellphones and tablets, backing up users' mobile data and replacing the devices if they are lost or broken as well as locking down the devices to secure users's personal information.

The Threat Lurking in Bringing Your Own Device to Work
The Threat Lurking in Bringing Your Own Device to Work

With the versatility offered by mobile devices comes the risk of cyber theft. Here are five strategies for employers to reduce their exposure.
