Guest Writer

CFO, Kabbage

Scott Rosenberg is the CFO at Kabbage . Kabbage, which is headquartered in Atlanta, has pioneered the first financial services data and technology platform to automate access to funding to small businesses in minutes. Kabbage approves small businesses by analyzing their live and real-time data, such as their accounting data, online sales, shipping and dozens of other data points to understand performance and deliver fast, flexible funding in real time.