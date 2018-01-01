Scott Sandland

Scott Sandland

Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Cyrano.ai
As a forward-thinking innovator, Scott Sandland is always seeking new ways to help individuals achieve best outcomes. As a technophile, Sandland has applied the latest technologies to scale his vision. As a story-teller, Sandland is recognized for influencing those around him.

More From Scott Sandland

Your Human Virtual Assistant Will Soon Be an AI-Driven Digital Assistant
Artificial Intelligence

Your Human Virtual Assistant Will Soon Be an AI-Driven Digital Assistant

Good help is hard to find, but artificial intelligence is making it easy to build your own dream team.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.