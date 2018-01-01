Scott Steinberg

Guest Writer
Futurist and Trends Expert

10 Best Places to Take Clients and Investors to Seal the Deal
Project Grow

The right atmosphere can mean the difference between "I'll get back to you" and "Where do I sign?"
5 min read
The New Model for Career Success in an Ever-Changing World
Success Strategies

Here's how to chart your own path to the top.
6 min read
7 Ways to Break Bad High-Tech Habits
Success Habits

Improve your professional and personal life with these simple tips.
6 min read
Ways to Build Online Traffic and Boost SEO
Project Grow

Turbocharge your Internet marketing efforts with these cost-effective ways to improve SEO and online traffic.
5 min read
10 Must-Have Business Apps for 2011
Technology

These downloadable applications can improve productivity, ROI and time management for businesses of all sizes.
4 min read
10 Ways to Keep IT Systems Secure
Project Grow

Use these tips to protect your business from hackers, crooks and identity thieves.
5 min read
Mobile Technology for Business Owners On the Go
Technology

A look at several new portable devices and services for the modern road warrior.
4 min read
High-Tech Accessories for Any Budget
Technology

From stylish iPad 2 cases to motion-sensing Bluetooth headsets, these gadgets and add-ons should give you bang for your buck.
4 min read
Is the iPad 2 Right for Your Business?
Technology

Updated tablet comes with new functions like built-in videoconferencing, but lacks several key features.
4 min read
Our Picks for the Best New Business Gadgets
Technology

From smartphones to tablets, a look at the hot new tech toys.
6 min read
Five High-Tech Business Trends
Technology

High-speed 4G connectivity, tablets and mobile apps lead the way for new business devices.
6 min read
Giving Your iPhone a Physical Keyboard
Technology

A new keypad case may be the reason you need to ditch your BlackBerry.
2 min read
How Gaming's Upstarts Stay Ahead in a Changing Market
Starting a Business

Despite the latest Halo hype, an army of entrepreneurs is aiming to take over the video-game industry. Some leading startups share their tips for surviving any high-tech market reinvention.
15+ min read
Turn Any Laptop Into a Multimedia Masterpiece
Technology

Plextor's PX-B120U external, USB-powered Blu-ray drive adds data backup and high-def video capabilities to even the most basic portable PC.
3 min read
New Digital Cameras Offer Fresh Perspectives
Technology

Samsung's latest models are packed with professional features at price points perfect for business owners.
3 min read
