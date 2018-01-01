Award-winning professional speaker Scott Steinberg is among today’s best-known trends experts and futurists, and the bestselling author of Millennial Marketing: Bridging the Generation Gap, Netiquette Essentials: New Rules for Minding Your Manners in a Digital World and Make Change Work for You: 10 Ways to Future-Proof Yourself, Fearlessly Innovate, and Succeed Despite Uncertainty. A leading provider of leadership and communications training, his website is www.AKeynoteSpeaker.com.
Project Grow
10 Best Places to Take Clients and Investors to Seal the Deal
The right atmosphere can mean the difference between "I'll get back to you" and "Where do I sign?"
Success Strategies
The New Model for Career Success in an Ever-Changing World
Here's how to chart your own path to the top.
Success Habits
7 Ways to Break Bad High-Tech Habits
Improve your professional and personal life with these simple tips.
Project Grow
Ways to Build Online Traffic and Boost SEO
Turbocharge your Internet marketing efforts with these cost-effective ways to improve SEO and online traffic.
Technology
10 Must-Have Business Apps for 2011
These downloadable applications can improve productivity, ROI and time management for businesses of all sizes.
Project Grow
10 Ways to Keep IT Systems Secure
Use these tips to protect your business from hackers, crooks and identity thieves.
Technology
Mobile Technology for Business Owners On the Go
A look at several new portable devices and services for the modern road warrior.
Technology
High-Tech Accessories for Any Budget
From stylish iPad 2 cases to motion-sensing Bluetooth headsets, these gadgets and add-ons should give you bang for your buck.
Technology
Is the iPad 2 Right for Your Business?
Updated tablet comes with new functions like built-in videoconferencing, but lacks several key features.
Technology
Our Picks for the Best New Business Gadgets
From smartphones to tablets, a look at the hot new tech toys.
Technology
Five High-Tech Business Trends
High-speed 4G connectivity, tablets and mobile apps lead the way for new business devices.
Technology
Giving Your iPhone a Physical Keyboard
A new keypad case may be the reason you need to ditch your BlackBerry.
Starting a Business
How Gaming's Upstarts Stay Ahead in a Changing Market
Despite the latest Halo hype, an army of entrepreneurs is aiming to take over the video-game industry. Some leading startups share their tips for surviving any high-tech market reinvention.
Technology
Turn Any Laptop Into a Multimedia Masterpiece
Plextor's PX-B120U external, USB-powered Blu-ray drive adds data backup and high-def video capabilities to even the most basic portable PC.
Technology
New Digital Cameras Offer Fresh Perspectives
Samsung's latest models are packed with professional features at price points perfect for business owners.