Seamas Egan

Seamas Egan

Guest Writer
Associate Director of Revenue Operations for Campaigner

Seamas Egan is associate director of revenue operations for Campaigner email marketing. His experience in strategic development across multiple channels has resulted in working with small-business owners to global enterprises. Egan is particularly versed in digital media and email marketing.

You Should Be Planning Now for Holiday Sales -- Here's How
You Should Be Planning Now for Holiday Sales -- Here's How

If you're a small business owner hoping to effectively capitalize on the lucrative fourth quarter, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
The Surprising Online Marketing Method Most Consumers Prefer
The Surprising Online Marketing Method Most Consumers Prefer

Also, why a one-size-fits-all marketing content and campaign doesn't work for multigenerational marketing.
For Maximum Benefit Marketers Must Combine Email and Social Media
For Maximum Benefit Marketers Must Combine Email and Social Media

Social media has not made email marketing obsolete, it has vastly increased how effective it can be.
Leveraging Location: Tips for Effective Geotargeting
Leveraging Location: Tips for Effective Geotargeting

Email marketers have more options than ever to drive in-store traffic and boost online sales.
How to Separate the Clooneys From the Carrot Tops in Your Email List
How to Separate the Clooneys From the Carrot Tops in Your Email List

Reaching for the stars? Target the ones who always open your emails and buy, by using great content and frequent contact.
Letterman's Late Show Legacy for Email Marketers: The Subject Line
Letterman's Late Show Legacy for Email Marketers: The Subject Line

They're your stage entrance, opening monologue and your hook -- make each one a star.
5 Plays That Make Your Email Marketing Score
5 Plays That Make Your Email Marketing Score

The preparation and tactics that got the Seahawks and the Patriots to the Super Bowl apply to a winning email-marketing blitz.
With the Arrival of Twitter's 'Buy' Button, Is It Time to Move Into Social Commerce?
With the Arrival of Twitter's 'Buy' Button, Is It Time to Move Into Social Commerce?

Explore new channels without inundating loyal customers with aggressive marketing tactics.
Sales on Mobile Are Booming, So It's Time to Think Small Screen First
Sales on Mobile Are Booming, So It's Time to Think Small Screen First

By adopting a strategy that caters to smartphones, you'll attract a whole group of customers who may be frustrated with other businesses.
