About Sean and Thora Dowdell
Sean and Thora Dowdell, a power couple married since 1998, have pioneered a newfound standard in the tattoo and piercing industry using their dedication to disruption through innovation and standardization. They have worked together to grow Club Tattoo into a multimillion-dollar brand.
