Sean Kelly

Sean Kelly

Guest Writer
SnackNation.com CEO

Sean Kelly is the CEO and co-founder of SnackNation.com, the snacking marketplace for millennials, and co-founder of HUMAN (Helping Unite Mankind And Nutrition), a healthy foods distribution platform.

More From Sean Kelly

How to Fix the Top 3 Mistakes Early-Stage Entrepreneurs Make
Startups

How to Fix the Top 3 Mistakes Early-Stage Entrepreneurs Make

Rookies are going to make mistakes. The key is learning the smart way, not the hard way.
9 min read
10 Tips to Negotiate Like a Boss
Negotiating

10 Tips to Negotiate Like a Boss

Learn the secrets, and close the deal.
9 min read
How to Finish 2016 With a Bang
Goals

How to Finish 2016 With a Bang

Use the momentum of Q4 to slingshot yourself to greater success in the new year.
8 min read
5 Ways to Turn a Crazy Idea Into an Awesome Reality
Entrepreneurship

5 Ways to Turn a Crazy Idea Into an Awesome Reality

Insects as food source is brilliant nutritionally and environmentally, but to make a business of it you have to get past the revulsion factor.
7 min read
3 Brain Hacks Leaders Use to Unlock Their True Potential
Life Hack

3 Brain Hacks Leaders Use to Unlock Their True Potential

We have the ability to increase our brain capacity and more fully realize our potential as human beings in the process.
7 min read
How Emotionally Brilliant Leaders Turn Envy Into Something Much More Beneficial
Emotional Intelligence

How Emotionally Brilliant Leaders Turn Envy Into Something Much More Beneficial

Moving from being envious to being inspired and motivated is a very big step in a much better direction.
8 min read
The Secret to Becoming Exactly Who You Want to Be
Self Improvement

The Secret to Becoming Exactly Who You Want to Be

We are the sum of what we do in life, so go do something.
4 min read
3 Powerful Strategies for Discovering Your Life's Work
Millennials

3 Powerful Strategies for Discovering Your Life's Work

Author Ryan Holiday explains where millennials, and lots of other people, get it wrong when it comes to finding yourself.
7 min read
7 Telltale Signs That You Have a Leader's Mindset
Leadership

7 Telltale Signs That You Have a Leader's Mindset

Do you have the right frame of mind to be the leader your team needs?
6 min read
Gaining Independence From Our Past Selves
Personal Development

Gaining Independence From Our Past Selves

Maximize your professional potential by achieving true personal freedom.
6 min read
Determine Your Life's Purpose in 10 Minutes
Personal Development

Determine Your Life's Purpose in 10 Minutes

You are certain to ignore your strengths if you don't recognize them as strengths.
10 min read
Everything You Need to Do -- and Not Do -- to Enjoy Your Best Vacation Ever
Vacations

Everything You Need to Do -- and Not Do -- to Enjoy Your Best Vacation Ever

Your time is precious. Your vacations are super precious. Demand more from them.
10 min read
Manifesting Your Passion Is How You Become Who You Want to Be
Self Improvement

Manifesting Your Passion Is How You Become Who You Want to Be

Do worthwhile work and you will never doubt if you are successful.
4 min read
5 Ways to Succeed at Work by Enjoying Your Life Every Day
Personal Development

5 Ways to Succeed at Work by Enjoying Your Life Every Day

Forget about "work/life balance.'' All of it is your life and how you do one shapes the value you get from the other.
5 min read
5 Surefire Ways to Double Your Workday Productivity
Personal Development

5 Surefire Ways to Double Your Workday Productivity

The person at work who gets the most done isn't superhuman, just super well planned.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.