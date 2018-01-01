Sean Kelly is the CEO and co-founder of SnackNation.com, the snacking marketplace for millennials, and co-founder of HUMAN (Helping Unite Mankind And Nutrition), a healthy foods distribution platform.
Startups
How to Fix the Top 3 Mistakes Early-Stage Entrepreneurs Make
Rookies are going to make mistakes. The key is learning the smart way, not the hard way.
Negotiating
10 Tips to Negotiate Like a Boss
Learn the secrets, and close the deal.
Goals
How to Finish 2016 With a Bang
Use the momentum of Q4 to slingshot yourself to greater success in the new year.
Entrepreneurship
5 Ways to Turn a Crazy Idea Into an Awesome Reality
Insects as food source is brilliant nutritionally and environmentally, but to make a business of it you have to get past the revulsion factor.
Life Hack
3 Brain Hacks Leaders Use to Unlock Their True Potential
We have the ability to increase our brain capacity and more fully realize our potential as human beings in the process.
Emotional Intelligence
How Emotionally Brilliant Leaders Turn Envy Into Something Much More Beneficial
Moving from being envious to being inspired and motivated is a very big step in a much better direction.
Self Improvement
The Secret to Becoming Exactly Who You Want to Be
We are the sum of what we do in life, so go do something.
Millennials
3 Powerful Strategies for Discovering Your Life's Work
Author Ryan Holiday explains where millennials, and lots of other people, get it wrong when it comes to finding yourself.
Leadership
7 Telltale Signs That You Have a Leader's Mindset
Do you have the right frame of mind to be the leader your team needs?
Personal Development
Gaining Independence From Our Past Selves
Maximize your professional potential by achieving true personal freedom.
Personal Development
Determine Your Life's Purpose in 10 Minutes
You are certain to ignore your strengths if you don't recognize them as strengths.
Vacations
Everything You Need to Do -- and Not Do -- to Enjoy Your Best Vacation Ever
Your time is precious. Your vacations are super precious. Demand more from them.
Self Improvement
Manifesting Your Passion Is How You Become Who You Want to Be
Do worthwhile work and you will never doubt if you are successful.
Personal Development
5 Ways to Succeed at Work by Enjoying Your Life Every Day
Forget about "work/life balance.'' All of it is your life and how you do one shapes the value you get from the other.
Personal Development
5 Surefire Ways to Double Your Workday Productivity
The person at work who gets the most done isn't superhuman, just super well planned.