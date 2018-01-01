Sean P. Melvin, Esq.

Stock Options
Finance

Stock Options

More entrepreneurs are now choosing to sell private stock offerings. And in saying no to IPOs, they're reaping the benefits.
6 min read
It's Payback Time
Finance
Finance

It's Payback Time

Are your deadbeat debtors getting you down? Don't get mad, get even.
6 min read
Hidden Treasure
Finance

Hidden Treasure

Your search for capital should start in the nooks, crannies, equipment and real estate your business already has.
6 min read
Itsy-Bitsy Bonds
Finance
Finance

Itsy-Bitsy Bonds

No more waiting around till your company hits the multimillion-dollar mark-now bonds are for businesses of all sizes.
6 min read
Anatomy of a Loan Document
Starting a Business

Anatomy of a Loan Document

Here's what all the fine print means. Study it before you sign.
8 min read
Case In Point

Case In Point

10 Steps to lowering your legal costs.
8 min read
Leveling The Playing Field

Leveling The Playing Field

How the new, small-business-friendly tax-reform laws can help you in an IRS audit.
10 min read
