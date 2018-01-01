Sean P. Melvin, Esq.

Finance
Stock Options
More entrepreneurs are now choosing to sell private stock offerings. And in saying no to IPOs, they're reaping the benefits.
Finance
It's Payback Time
Are your deadbeat debtors getting you down? Don't get mad, get even.
Finance
Hidden Treasure
Your search for capital should start in the nooks, crannies, equipment and real estate your business already has.
Finance
Itsy-Bitsy Bonds
No more waiting around till your company hits the multimillion-dollar mark-now bonds are for businesses of all sizes.
Starting a Business
Anatomy of a Loan Document
Here's what all the fine print means. Study it before you sign.
Case In Point
10 Steps to lowering your legal costs.
Leveling The Playing Field
How the new, small-business-friendly tax-reform laws can help you in an IRS audit.